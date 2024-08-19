Preparations for President Mahmoud Abbas' visit to Gaza

The Palestine government has initiated regional and international communications to ensure the success of President Mahmoud Abbas' anticipated visit to the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian leadership has already begun diplomatic moves and communications around the world in preparation for Abbas and his delegation's visit to Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Sunday evening.

To prepare for the visit, the Palestinian leadership has contacted the UN, UN Security Council members, Arab and Islamic nations, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the European Union, and the African Union, among other key global powers, it said.

These diplomatic efforts are aimed at ensuring the success of this initiative while securing support and participation. Israel has also been informed of the plan, it added.

The visit is intended to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are facing what Abbas described as "genocidal warfare" in Gaza.

On Thursday, Abbas announced in a speech to the Turkish parliament that he and the entire Palestinian leadership intend to visit Gaza, which has been the target of an 11-month-long devastating Israeli military campaign.

Additionally, the visit seeks to reaffirm that the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) bear full responsibility for all Palestinian territories, as well as to work towards restoring national unity, the news agency said.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, discussions have emerged regarding post-conflict governance, with this topic being a focal point in meetings between US and Israeli officials.

Several proposals, including the international administration of Gaza, have been floated, while Israeli officials have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the Palestinian Authority taking control of the Strip.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed nearly 40,100 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,500, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



