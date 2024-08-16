Qatar says mediation talks at critical stage as Iran stresses ending 'genocide' in Gaza

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said mediation negotiations to enforce a cease-fire in Gaza have reached a critical point in talks with his caretaker Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, who emphasized the need to pressure Israel to stop the "genocide" of Palestinians.

"In a phone conversation initiated by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, we discussed the latest regarding the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the ways to halt them," Kani said in a statement following Friday's talks.

Kani said they discussed the ongoing negotiations in Doha aimed at achieving a cease-fire in Gaza and a hostage swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Al Thani referred to the meeting hosted by Qatar regarding the cease-fire negotiations, describing the outcomes of this stage of the talks as crucial," said the Iranian official.

"I emphasized the need to continue comprehensive practical efforts, diplomatic measures, to stop the Zionist genocide in Gaza," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, crucial talks began in Qatar's capital Doha to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a hostage exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.

The negotiations involve US CIA Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian Intelligence Chief General Abbas Kamel, and Israeli Mossad Chief David Barnea.

Hamas has refused to participate in these talks, demanding that Tel Aviv adhere to the agreements made in July, based on a proposal backed by US President Joe Biden in May, which was initially accepted by Hamas, according to Israeli media.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since then, an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





