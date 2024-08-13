2 Israeli ministers join illegal settlers in storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

At least two Israeli ministers on Tuesday joined hundreds of Israeli illegal settlers in storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark a Jewish event.

According to the Israeli Ynet news website, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, his fellow Otzma Yehudit party minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Knesset member of the Likud party Amit Halevi stormed into the complex to commemorate Tisha B'Av, an annual Jewish fast day that marks the occurrence of several disasters in Jewish history.

"Our policy is to allow (Jewish) prayer," Ynet cited Ben-Gvir as saying during his raid at the mosque.

Following his comment, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement, saying that Ben-Gvir's statement is in violation of the status quo there.

"The setting of policy at the Temple Mount (in reference to Al-Aqsa Mosque complex) is directly subject to the government and the prime minister," the statement read.

Approximately 2,250 Israeli settlers toured the complex and conducted Talmudic religious rituals, according to the Jordan-run Islamic Endowments Department.

Since he became national security minister in 2022, Ben-Gvir has so far stormed into Al-Aqsa Mosque six times.

Israeli forces closed roads leading to Jerusalem's Old City, deployed hundreds of soldiers, and effectively turned the area into a "military barracks" while imposing strict restrictions on Palestinians attempting to enter the mosque, according to the news agency.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.