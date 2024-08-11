Israeli families accuse Netanyahu of gambling with lives of hostages

Families of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday of gambling with the lives of the detainees and demanded a hostage swap deal that would secure their release, according to media reports.

The families urged the Israeli negotiating team, during a news conference, to not give in to Netanyahu amid reports that he is creating obstacles to reaching an agreement, said Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

"Netanyahu continues to gamble with the lives of the detainees to preserve his own rule," it said.

The relatives demanded a halt to the military operation in Gaza "to preserve the lives of the detainees."

"No deal will be made as long as the military operation in Gaza continues," they said.

Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators urged Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday to conclude a cease-fire and hostage release deal with no further delays or excuses.

A trilateral joint statement published by the Qatari miri Diwan, or the emir's office, said: "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay."

The mediators expressed a readiness "to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties."

They also urged Israel and Hamas "to resume urgent discussions on Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay."

Indirect talks mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt have failed to agree on a permanent cease-fire and a hostage-prisoner swap. A week-long truce in November saw the exchange of some of the estimated 250 hostages who were held during the Hamas incursion in October, in return for Palestinian prisoners.

Tensions between the two sides escalated after the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran. The resistance group and Iran have blamed Israel for the attack, vowing revenge.









