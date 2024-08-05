At least 8 killed as Israeli drone hits aid vehicle in central Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting an aid vehicle in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, according to a medical source.

The fatalities occurred when an Israeli drone hit a vehicle securing humanitarian aid near al-Matahin intersection southeast of Deir al-Balah, the source told Anadolu.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attack.

Separately, two Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling of a group of civilians near Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, another medical source said.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes targeted the al-Ridwan Mosque in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City with at least two missiles, according to witnesses. The mosque had already been destroyed at the start of the Israeli offensive.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 39,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









