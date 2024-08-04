Rocket barrage launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel

Projectiles fired from the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercept missiles fired from southern Lebanon, over the upper Galilee, northern Israel, early 04 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

A rocket barrage was launched from southern Lebanon toward Israel early Sunday, according to media reports.

Israeli Channel 14 reported that at least 50 rockets were fired toward the Upper Galilee.

Sirens were heard as a result of the launches.

Hamas and Iran have vowed to retaliate for the assassination of the group's political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh earlier this week in the Iranian capital of Tehran, while Hezbollah pledged to respond to the killing of its commander, Faud Shukr in Beirut.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,000 victims since October, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.



















