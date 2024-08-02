4 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza Strip

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said: "Our teams retrieved four martyrs and several wounded individuals after Israeli warplanes targeted the Barbakh family's home in Khan Younis."

The statement did not specify the number of injured or the severity of their injuries following the Israeli attack.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







