UN urged end to discussions via 'missiles, armed drones and other deadly attacks' after assassination of Hamas leader

The UN encouraged an end Wednesday to talks "by means of missiles, armed drones and other deadly attacks" following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli airstrike in Iran.

"The (UN Security) Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss alarming developments in the Middle East," Rosemary DiCarlo, UN political affairs chief, told the Council.

DiCarlo cited a pledge by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avenge Haniyeh's death. She also referenced Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks claiming that his country was fighting an existential war with Iran.

"Today's strike in Tehran follows in the wake of several recent escalatory events in the region. While violence continues unabated in Gaza after months of relentless diplomatic efforts, the situation across the Blue Line and inside Lebanon is on an increasingly worrying path," she said. The Blue Line separates Israel from Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

Saying that recent attacks pose "a serious and dangerous escalation," DiCarlo emphasized the need for "diplomatic efforts to change the trajectory and seek a path toward regional peace and stability."

Calling on the international community to "work together to prevent any actions that could make the conflict much bigger and wider very quickly," DiCarlo called for "swift and effective diplomatic action for regional de-escalation."

"This Council plays a crucial role in this regard. The time is now," she added.

The Council's emergency meeting on the killing of Haniyeh comes after a request by Iran that was supported by Russia, Algeria and China.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

He was reelected as the head of Hamas political bureau in 2021 for a second consecutive term, slated to end in 2025.

His killing came as Israel continued a devastating military campaign in the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 39,400 victims and injured over 91,000 since Oct. 7 following an attack by Hamas.