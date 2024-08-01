ISRAELS DECISION TO LABEL UN AGENCY ‘TERRORIST ORGANIZATION’ PART OF ‘BROADER CAMPAIGN TO DISMANTLE’ ORGANIZATION: UN OFFICIAL

Israel's decision to label UN agency ‘terrorist organization’ part of ‘broader campaign to dismantle’ organization: UN official

A UN official criticized an Israeli bill Thursday to label the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) a "terrorist organization" saying: "This decision is seen as part of a broader campaign to dismantle UNRWA."

"It is believed that if UNRWA is dismantled, the refugee status will also disappear. This situation is a first in the history of the UN," Inas Hamdan, the acting director of the Information Office at UNRWA in Gaza, told Anadolu.

"There is clear confidence in UNRWA's role in managing humanitarian intervention in the region," he said. "Most countries that had stopped their support for UNRWA in recent months have resumed their funding."

"Most recently, the UK, a long-term partner of UNRWA, provided support. Some countries have not stopped funding and have continued their financial contributions," added Hamdan.

Expressing gratitude to the countries that support UNRWA's life-saving services, Hamdan said: "It is important to note that support for UNRWA is more critical now than ever."

'HUNGER DUE TO OBSTACLES'



Obstacles placed by Israel are causing further disasters related to health and the environment, he said. "In addition, the difficulties faced by the civilian population, who are already struggling in the trade sector, in accessing food sources are leading to a resurgence of hunger."

Hamdan noted that humanitarian aid activities are becoming more challenging because of the continuously deteriorating security conditions and increasing intensity of conflicts.

The flow of humanitarian aid and medical supplies is being obstructed by Israel, which is trying to cut off a vital lifeline, Hamdan added.

The Knesset passed three bills last week to shut down UNRWA and deem it a "terrorist" organization.

Last May, the Knesset passed a preliminary motion to approve a bill designating UNRWA a "terrorist organization."

Israel has been lobbying hard to have UNRWA closed, as it is the only UN agency to have a specific mandate to look after the basic needs of Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA was established by a UN resolution in 1949 and is mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operation: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.






















