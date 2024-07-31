US conducted 'defensive airstrike' against 'combatants' in Iraq: Official

The United States conducted a "defensive airstrike" Tuesday against "combatants" in Iraq's Babil province, a US defense official told Anadolu.

The move came amid a regional escalation after Israel carried out a strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut that it said targeted a senior commander responsible for a weekend attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the defense official said US forces conducted the strike in Musayyib in Babil province to target "combatants attempting to launch one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems (OWAUAS)."

"Based on recent attacks in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Central Command assessed that the OWAUAS posed a threat to U.S. and Coalition Forces. This action underscores the United States' commitment to the safety and security of our personnel," said the official.

Iraqi local media outlets reported earlier Tuesday that the headquarters of the Iran-backed Shiite militia group Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, in Babil province was targeted in an airstrike, which resulted in casualties and injuries.

The US strike came hours after the Israeli military targeted a senior Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, in retaliation for Saturday's attack on Majdal Shams.

