UK says escalation, destabilization in Middle East in 'no one’s interests'

Britain has reiterated concern over rising tensions in the Middle East as Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey on Wednesday travelled to the region to call for an end to the conflict in Gaza and de-escalation in the wider region.

In their first joint visit to the Gulf, Lammy and Healey met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in the capital Doha to progress efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.

According to the statement by the Foreign Office, the two will meet UK personnel working in the region and will commit to strengthening and expanding UK-Qatar cooperation on growth and security.

"Escalation and destabilisation are in no one's interests. It is absolutely vital that we engage closely with partners like Qatar, who play a key role in mediating the conflict in Gaza, so that we can bring this devastating war to an end," the foreign secretary said in the statement.

Lammy and Healy will also reiterate the UK's support to Qatar for the country's role, including efforts to deliver an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the statement added.

For his part, Healey stated: "De-escalation must be our primary focus as this region stands at a crossroads. The loss of innocent life in recent weeks and months is unbearable. This has to end."

"All sides must step back from conflict and step-up diplomacy," he said, adding that they will work with partners like Qatar for a renewed push for peace.

Tension has escalated between Hezbollah and Israel following a missile attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military struck southern Beirut to target a senior Hezbollah commander.

On early Wednesday, Palestinian group Hamas announced that its leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Iran's capital Tehran.

Israel has not yet confirmed or denied its involvement.