Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to visit Türkiye in August

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus and the Presidency's Head of Communication Fahrettin Altun announced that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the Turkish Grand National Assembly on August 15. In his speech, Abbas is expected to mention the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which was exacerbated by the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Published July 31,2024
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Türkiye in August, Turkish officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Abbas will pay a visit to Türkiye on Aug. 14-15, the country's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on X.

Abbas will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Aug. 14, and will address the Turkish parliament the next day, Altun added.

Earlier, Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus said: "If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the Turkish Grand National Assembly, where he will present the Palestinian cause before the members of parliament."

The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an airstrike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.

In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas in October.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice in an advisory opinion said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and should end.