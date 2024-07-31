IRAN CONDEMNS ISRAELS ATTACK ON BEIRUT, CALLS ON UN SECURITY COUNCIL TO TAKE ACTION

Iran sent a letter to the president of the UN Security Council on Tuesday condemning Israel's strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut and called for "immediate action" in response to "this criminal act."

Iran's mission to the UN said in the letter seen by Anadolu that the attack further demonstrates that Israel has "no regard for the norms and principles of international law."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms these cowardly terrorist attacks which resulted in the loss of life and injury of several civilians. This heinous crime constitutes a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the UN Charter and international law, particularly international humanitarian law," the letter said.

"It must be unequivocally and immediately condemned by the Security Council. The Security Council must also take immediate action in response to this criminal act to ensure that such aggression, which threatens regional peace and security, is not repeated. Israel must be held accountable for these atrocities and cannot go unpunished," it added.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military struck southern Beirut to target a senior Hezbollah commander in retaliation for an attack Saturday on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least three people were killed in the Israeli strike on Beirut and 74 people were injured.