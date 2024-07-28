After Golan attack, Israeli army presents government with scenarios for anti-Hezbollah strikes

The Israeli army presented the government with scenarios for a possible attack on Lebanese group Hezbollah following a missile attack that killed 12 people in Israel-occupied Golan Heights, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

While Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack in the town of Majdal Shams, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

According to Israel's Army Radio, the military formulated scenarios for a potential attack on Hezbollah and placed them on the table for political-level discussions to assess the situation.

Discussions took up the possibility of "undertaking more severe military action" in Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

Tel Aviv has no intention of engaging in a full-scale war with Lebanon, the radio said, citing unnamed Israeli officials.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hezbollah will "pay a heavy price" for the missile attack.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides. The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 victims since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.





















