 Contact Us
News Middle East 14 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school housing displaced Palestinians

14 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school housing displaced Palestinians

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 27,2024
Subscribe
14 KILLED IN ISRAELI ATTACK ON GAZA SCHOOL HOUSING DISPLACED PALESTINIANS

At least 14 Palestinians, including children, were killed and many others injured on Saturday in an Israeli attack targeting a school housing displaced people in central Gaza Strip, sources said.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army bombed the school in an area that was classified as a "humanitarian safe zone" in Deir al-Balah.

Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas. The actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.