14 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school housing displaced Palestinians

At least 14 Palestinians, including children, were killed and many others injured on Saturday in an Israeli attack targeting a school housing displaced people in central Gaza Strip, sources said.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army bombed the school in an area that was classified as a "humanitarian safe zone" in Deir al-Balah.

Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas. The actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.









