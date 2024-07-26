Israeli court extends ban on Al Jazeera for 2nd time

The Israeli Central Court in Tel Aviv on Friday upheld the government's request to extend the closure of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera offices in Israel and ban its operations for another 45 days.

"The Central Court in Tel Aviv accepted the request by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi to extend the closure order of Al Jazeera in Israel for 45 days," Channel 12 reported.

On May 5, the Israeli government decided to ban Al Jazeera, close its offices in Israel, and restrict access to its website under the law, which allows the communications minister to shut down foreign networks operating in Israel and confiscate their equipment if the country's defense minister identifies that their broadcasts pose "an actual harm to the state's security."

Earlier on June 9, the ban was extended for 45 days.

In its decision on Friday, the court stated: "Compelling and consistent evidence has been presented regarding the actual harm to state security caused by Al Jazeera's broadcasts," according to its statement.

As of yet, Al Jazeera has not commented on the Channel 12 report, though it had previously condemned the initial ban, asserting the integrity of its editorial policy.

In April, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed a law allowing the prime minister and communications minister to ban foreign media outlets deemed to harm Israel's security.

Israeli officials have frequently criticized Al Jazeera, particularly for its extensive coverage of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















