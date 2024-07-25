5 rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel amid tension

Five rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Thursday amid growing tensions between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 said four rockets were fired on the Shtula settlement near the borders with Lebanon with one rocket hitting a house.

An anti-armor missile also hit a house in the Menara settlement, causing damage, the broadcaster said.

No injuries were reported in the rocket fire.

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of almost daily attacks.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 39,200 people since Oct. 7 last year following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.