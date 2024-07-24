 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli airstrikes kill 5, including child, in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes kill 5, including child, in Gaza

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 24,2024
Subscribe
ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES KILL 5, INCLUDING CHILD, IN GAZA
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes during an Israeli military operation, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

At least five people, including a child, were killed and several others injured in two Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, witnesses and medical sources said.

An Israeli fighter jet struck the Jorat al-Lout area east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four Palestinians, witnesses said.

Medical sources at Nasser Hospital confirmed that four people had been killed in the attack.

A child was also killed in Israeli shelling of a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to his father.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in various areas east of Khan Younis, witnesses said.