Israeli airstrikes kill 5, including child, in Gaza

At least five people, including a child, were killed and several others injured in two Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, witnesses and medical sources said.
An Israeli fighter jet struck the Jorat al-Lout area east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four Palestinians, witnesses said.
Medical sources at Nasser Hospital confirmed that four people had been killed in the attack.
A child was also killed in Israeli shelling of a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to his father.
Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in various areas east of Khan Younis, witnesses said.