Israeli airstrikes kill 5, including child, in Gaza

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes during an Israeli military operation, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

At least five people, including a child, were killed and several others injured in two Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, witnesses and medical sources said.

An Israeli fighter jet struck the Jorat al-Lout area east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four Palestinians, witnesses said.

Medical sources at Nasser Hospital confirmed that four people had been killed in the attack.

A child was also killed in Israeli shelling of a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to his father.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in various areas east of Khan Younis, witnesses said.



























