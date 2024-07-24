Israel kills 589 Palestinians in West Bank since Oct. 7

The Israeli army has killed at least 589 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

In its statement, the ministry noted that some 142 children were among the slain.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry announced that three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces during raids across the West Bank.

The military carried out a number of incursions into cities and towns in the West Bank early Wednesday, during which Palestinians were arrested.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive that killed over 39,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Court of Justice, in an advisory opinion on July 19, declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."







