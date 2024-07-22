1 killed as Israeli fighter jets hit house in southern Lebanon

At least one person was killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to local media.

The raid targeted a house in the town of Shihin, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Israeli bombardment was also reported in the towns of Yater, Kafr Kila and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.

No information was yet available about injuries.

The Israeli army, for its part, said its fighter jets struck gunmen inside a military building in Shihin.

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of almost daily attacks.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 39,000 people since last Oct. 7, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.















