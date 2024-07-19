Israeli army claims drone striking Tel Aviv Iranian-made

The Israeli army on Friday claimed that the Houthi drone that struck Tel Aviv was Iranian-made of the type Samad-3.

In a press conference, the Israeli army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said that the Houthi drone that struck Tel Aviv was an Iranian-made of the type Samad-3.

The drone was however launched from Yemen, he said.

"Since the beginning of the war, Israel and the American forces have intercepted dozens of drones that were launched from Yemen," said the army spokesman.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian side on the Israeli claims.

Earlier on Friday, a Houthi-claimed drone attack struck Tel Aviv killing at least one Israeli and injuring 10 others.

This is the first Houthi attack targeting Tel Aviv. The majority of their previous attacks targeted the coastal cities of Eilat and Haifa.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.











