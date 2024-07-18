Palestinians retrieve bodies of 12 people buried by Israeli forces at Gaza hospital

The Palestinian Civil Defense exhumes 12 bodies from what they are calling a mass grave inside the Al-Amal Hospital of the Red Crescent Society in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 18 July 2024. (IHA Photo)

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society recovered the bodies of 12 Palestinians buried by Israeli forces at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to its spokesman on Thursday.

Israeli forces raided the hospital where hundreds of displaced Palestinians had taken shelter last March amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.

"Our teams could not extract the bodies of the 12 victims over the past four months as we were unable to transfer them to cemeteries amid Israeli gunfire," Naed al-Nems told Anadolu.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















