Israeli strike kills 4, including 3 children, in southern Gaza

Four people, including three children, were killed and 10 others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

The attack targeted a house in Abasan al-Kabira area in Khan Younis, the ministry said in a statement.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 38,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 89,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























