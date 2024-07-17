Illegal Israeli settlers restrict Palestinian access to water in West Bank

In the West Bank city of Jericho, illegal Israeli settlers have increasingly obstructed around 120 Palestinian families from accessing the El-Auja water source, impacting their ability to water livestock and maintain their agricultural practices.

Approximately three months ago, one of the illegal Israeli settlers who usurped Palestinian land established an "illegal settlement" near the Al-Auja water source. Palestinians in the area reported that an Israeli settler who owns a flock of sheep has taken over the region and is obstructing access to irrigation water to displace the local Palestinians.

The Al-Auja spring, a crucial water resource in the eastern West Bank's Jordan Valley, is not only vital for local agriculture but also serves as a tourist spot during the summer months due to its abundant water supply.

However, recent reports indicated that illegal Israeli settlers have been impeding Palestinian access to this resource, targeting livestock and limiting their ability to graze.

Approximately 451,000 Israelis in the occupied West Bank, and about 230,000 in East Jerusalem are usurping Palestinian territories. According to international law, these West Bank and East Jerusalem settlements are illegal.

Local official Mohammed Rashid expressed deep concern over the situation, highlighting the challenges faced by the Palestinian families who have lived in the area for decades.

Rashid explained that the settlers' actions are designed to force Palestinians out of their land and disrupt their way of life.

He noted that settlers have been blocking access to the water source, especially during the times when Palestinians water their sheep, and that these actions are often supported by Israeli soldiers and police.

ILLEGAL SETTLERS GET SUPPORT FROM ISRAELI SECURITY FORCES



Rashid criticized the Israeli authorities for their inaction and alleged complicity, saying that settlers often receive support from Israeli security forces.

He described instances where settlers have engaged in provocative actions, and police responses to Palestinian complaints have been ineffective.

The situation has forced many Palestinians to rely on expensive and cumbersome water tankers, Rashid said.

Emir Davud, an official from the Council to Combat Separation Wall and Jewish Settlements under the Palestinian Liberation Organization, revealed that the situation at the Al-Auja is reflective of a broader pattern of systematic attacks on Palestinian water resources.

Since Oct. 7, when the Israeli onslaught on Gaza began, 63 attacks have been reported on Palestinian water sources by Israeli settlers, primarily in the northern parts of the West Bank, he said.

Davud further noted that over 25 Bedouin communities in the eastern West Bank have been displaced since the escalation began, with numerous incidents involving property destruction, vehicle confiscation, and other aggressive measures by Israeli authorities.