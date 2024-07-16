Lebanon media says 3 children among 5 dead in Israeli strikes

Lebanese official media said separate Israeli strikes Tuesday on south Lebanon killed five people including three Syrian children, with Hezbollah announcing rocket fire at Israel in retaliation for one of the raids.

"Three Syrian children" were killed "in an enemy raid that targeted farmland in the village of Umm Toot", the National News Agency said.

It also said an "enemy" drone strike had targeted a motorcycle on the Kfar Tebnit road elsewhere in south Lebanon, killing two Syrians, prompting Hezbollah to launch "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at northern Israel in retaliation.







