Lebanon media says 3 children among 5 dead in Israeli strikes

According to reports from Lebanese state media, five individuals lost their lives in two separate Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon on Tuesday. Among the casualties were three Syrian children. As a response to one of the strikes, Hezbollah carried out rocket launches targeting Israel.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published July 16,2024
Lebanese official media said separate Israeli strikes Tuesday on south Lebanon killed five people including three Syrian children, with Hezbollah announcing rocket fire at Israel in retaliation for one of the raids.

"Three Syrian children" were killed "in an enemy raid that targeted farmland in the village of Umm Toot", the National News Agency said.

It also said an "enemy" drone strike had targeted a motorcycle on the Kfar Tebnit road elsewhere in south Lebanon, killing two Syrians, prompting Hezbollah to launch "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at northern Israel in retaliation.