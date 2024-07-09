Syria reports material damage from Israeli airstrike on northwestern Syria

An Israeli airstrike on northwestern Syria caused material damage, local media reported on Tuesday.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that "an Israeli aggression targeted one point in the vicinity of Baniyas city at an early hour of Tuesday."

It added that the Israeli airstrike was carried out from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea west of Baniyas city, resulting in some material losses.

No casualties were reported from the Israeli attack.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israel has been intermittently carrying out attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military positions affiliated with the Syrian regime's army since the start of the country's civil war in 2011.















