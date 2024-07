A view from a window of a newly reopened sewing factory, for which the machines were retrieved from a building hit in an Israeli strike, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 3, 2024. (REUTERS)

Malaysia launched a humanitarian initiative Wednesday for Palestine.

Foreign Minister Mohamad bin Hasan officiated a launching ceremony at the Foreign Ministry.

The Palestine and Jordanian ambassadors attended, the ministry wrote on X.

The ministry noted with gratitude that 456,874.55 Malaysian Ringgits ($96.79 million) have been donated in a "collaborative effort" by the government and NGOs.