SEVEN DIE IN RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACK ON UKRAINES ZAPORIZHZHYA REGION

At least seven people died in a Russian missile attack on the city of Vilniansk in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region and a further 11 were seriously injured, including three children, the authorities announced.President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X: "Unfortunately, the number of victims could rise."Zaporizhzhya Governor Ivan Fodorev said that an "object of the critical infrastructure" and several residential blocks had been damaged. He did not elaborate.The industrial city of Dnipro was hit on Friday, with one person killed and three others injured.Ukrainian cities and towns were being attacked daily, Zelensky said. "We will destroy the terrorists where they are, eliminate Russian launch ramps, hit them with long-range weapons and increase the number of modern anti-aircraft system in Ukraine," he added.