Hezbollah reports bombing Israeli site near Lebanese border

The Lebanese group Hezbollah reported on Friday that it had bombed surveillance devices at the Israeli Barkat Risha military site, while Israel responded by shelling the border town of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon with artillery.

In a statement, the group said its members "targeted surveillance devices at the Israeli site of Birkat Risha off the Lebanese town of Al-Bustan with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israel targeted the outskirts of the border town of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon with artillery shelling.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side regarding Hezbollah's statement.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,700 people since last Oct. 7.

Hezbollah has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv's onslaught on Gaza.







