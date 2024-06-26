UN relief chief says spreading of Gaza war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'

The outgoing UN relief chief on Wednesday expressed concern about the spillage of the Israeli war in Gaza to Lebanon, saying it could be "potentially apocalyptic."

"I think this is a flashpoint. .... it's potentially apocalyptic," said Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

Griffiths' remarks came at a meeting in Geneva with the Association of the Accredited Correspondents to the United Nations (ACANU).

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 37,700 people since October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.