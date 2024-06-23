Israeli government approves bill to extend retirement age for army reservists

The Israeli government approved a bill on Sunday to extend the retirement age for army reservists, according to Israeli media.

The bill is set to be presented to the Knesset (Israel's parliament) for approval on Monday.

The bill seeks to extend the service for reserve officers and soldiers by an additional three months, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

It also seeks to extend the service for reserve soldiers up to the age of 41 and for reserve officers up to the age of 46.

According to Israeli media, the current law regarding the reserve service will expire on June 30, highlighting the urgent need for its approval this week in three readings.

Under the current law, reserve soldiers are required to serve in the army until the age of 40, and reserve officers until the age of 45.

On June 11, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asked to extend the law by six months. However, after criticism from the government's legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, the extension was agreed for three months.





















