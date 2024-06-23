Hezbollah reports targeting Israeli barracks near Lebanon’s border

Hezbollah said Sunday that its fighters had launched an air attack on Israeli barracks near the Lebanese border, killing and wounding Israeli soldiers.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said that its fighters launched "an air attack with an assault drone on the headquarters of the Al-Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hilal barracks, and targeted the locations and settlements of its officers and soldiers."

It added that it had achieved a direct hit, resulting in injury or death to Israeli soldiers.

The group said the attack comes in response to "the assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Al-Khayara in eastern Lebanon."

There was no immediate comment from Tel Aviv on Hezbollah's statements.

On Saturday, at least one person was killed after Israel targeted a car in the town of Al-Khayara in Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,000 people since last Oct. 7.

Hezbollah has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of the Israel's onslaught on Gaza.

