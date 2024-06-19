Israel launches intense attacks on Gaza on 3rd day of Eid al-Adha

Israel launched intensive attacks on the third day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday on cities throughout the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring many Palestinians, including women and children, said local sources.

An Israeli bombardment targeting a group of civilians killed one person and injured many others in the Saudi neighborhood of Rafah, said Palestinian first responders.

The Israeli military bombed dozens of homes in the Saudi neighborhood, while artillery units have continued to shell the neighborhood since early Tuesday.

Israeli warplanes also bombed the house of the Abu Safiyeh family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, causing a fire and numerous deaths and injuries.

Israeli warplanes also destroyed two homes belonging to the Rai and Medhun families in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and another home belonging to the Harb family in the Bureij refugee camp on Tuesday, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Sources at the Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah reported that following the bombing of three homes by Israeli aircraft, the hospital received 13 dead and many injured, most of them women and children.

Also, an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of civilians in the western Gaza Strip killed two Palestinians.

According to sources at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, an Israeli drone attack on Sahaba Street in Gaza killed two Palestinians and injured one.

Sources at the European Gaza Hospital reported that an Israeli bombing of the town of Khuza'a east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians.

Amid intense Israeli attacks on Rafah, sources at the European Gaza Hospital said that one Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire in the eastern part of the city.

Eyewitnesses reported that since Tuesday morning, Israel has been continuously attacking various areas of Rafah with artillery and warplanes, especially the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in the western part of the city.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of 37,372 people and injuries to 85,452 others.









