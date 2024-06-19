Turkish aid group Diyanet Foundation distributes meat needy in Ivory Coast on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

A foundation under Türkiye's top religious body is distributing meat from sacrificial animals to the needy in the Ivory Coast, to mark the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV) held its sacrificial organizations in 12 cities and 21 regions, with 17,850 shares of sacrificial meat distributed among approximately 300,000 needy families in the West African country.

During the holiday, it is customary for Muslims to give meat to the needy.

Foundation officials and volunteers delivered the sacrificial offerings, entrusted by benefactors, to the needy.

Abdulkadir Sylka, the TDV Ivory Coast sacrificial organization team leader, said the foundation had completed its responsibilities.

"The sacrifice and its (meat) distribution organization help those in need and strengthen bonds between communities. Such assistance goes beyond financial support. It brings people together spiritually, reinforcing love and respect among them," said Sylka.

"Our foundation continues to provide hope to those in need worldwide and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood through such initiatives," he added.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is the second-most-important Islamic holiday celebrated in honor of the scriptural story of the Prophet Abraham sacrificing a ram at God's command.

