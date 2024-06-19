Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warns no place in Israel will be spared from its weapons in case of full-blown war

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday warned "no place" in Israel would be spared from the group's weapons in case of a full-blown war, after Israel said operational plans for a Lebanon offensive had been approved.

"The enemy knows well that we have prepared ourselves for the worst... and that no place... will be spared our rockets," Nasrallah said in a televised address. "Israel must "wait for us on land, by sea and by air", he added.

Hezbollah chief threatens Cyprus if it opens airports, bases to Israel

Nasrallah threatened the nearby island of Cyprus if it opened its airports and bases to Israel in the event of total war with his armed movement.

"Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is part of the war, and the resistance will deal with it as part of the war," Nasrallah said in a televised address.







