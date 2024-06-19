Hezbollah strikes military positions in northern Israel

The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced late Tuesday that it struck two military positions in northern Israel in response to Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

In a statement on its Telegram account, the group said its fighters targeted the Balasan factory for military industries in Israel's Sasa kibbutz with Falaq missiles.

It also reported that the headquarters of the Sehl battalion command in the Beit Hillel barracks was hit with Katyusha rockets.

Hezbollah said the attacks were carried out in retaliation for Israel's repeated attacks on the al-Barghalia area north of Tyre.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes attacked al-Barghalia three times, targeting a vehicle and injuring eight people.

Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV, known for its close ties to Hezbollah, reported that one person was killed in the attack.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,300 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.









