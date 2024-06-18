Several people killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Monday killed several people, according to local media.

A number of people were also injured in the attack, according to the WAFA news agency.

The Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on various parts of the Gaza Strip as residents marked the second day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, killing and injuring several people, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.















