Hundreds of protesters in Israel slam government for ignoring northern residents

Hundreds of Israeli protesters closed the intersection of Amiad near the city of Safed in northern Israel Saturday, slamming the government for neglecting the residents of northern areas amid the ongoing shelling by Hezbollah since Oct. 8, 2023.

According to the Israel Broadcasting Authority, hundreds of Israeli demonstrators closed the Amiad intersection and chanted slogans against Premier Benjamin Netanyahu's policies, accusing the government of leaving "the north to burn."

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 37,300 people since last October following a Hamas attack.







