Fires caused by Hezbollah rockets burn 3,500 dunums of forests in northern Israel

Fires caused by rockets launched from Lebanon have burnt thousands of dunums of forests in northern Israel, according to Israeli media on Thursday.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said some 3,500 dunums (3.5 square kilometers) have been burnt in the Meron and Biriya forests.

Hezbollah carried out its largest attack on Israel since last October, firing more than 215 rockets and drones into northern Israel.

The attack came after the killing of four Hezbollah fighters, including a top commander, in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon Tuesday night.

Tensions have flared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,200 people since last October following a Hamas attack.









