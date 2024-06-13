Dozens suffer breathing problems in West Bank amid clashes with Israeli army

Dozens of Palestinians are having difficulty breathing after the Israeli army used tear gas bombs on Wednesday evening during clashes in the West Bank.

Israeli army forces "raided the town of Beita south of the city of Nablus, firing live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas intensively towards civilians and their homes," according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The sources added that these actions led to clashes between the army forces and several Palestinians, resulting in dozens of civilians suffering from breathing injuries.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 37,200 people following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

At least 543 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry's figure.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















