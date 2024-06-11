Spanish premier welcomes UNSC cease-fire resolution

Spain's prime minister on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

"We welcome the resolution approved by the United Nations Security Council to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas," Pedro Sanchez said on X.

Sanchez underlined Madrid's "firm support" to the plan presented by U.S. President Joe Biden "to achieve the cessation of hostilities and calls on the parties to accept it."

His remarks came after the council adopted on Monday a U.S.-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by Biden for a cease-fire in Gaza. Russia abstained from the vote, while the remaining 14 council members voted in favor.