Jordan welcomes UN resolution for cease-fire in Gaza

Jordan on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of a U.S. draft resolution aimed at a comprehensive cease-fire in Gaza.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of implementing the resolution as it goes in line with the rules of international law, and represents the international will in ending the war on Gaza.

It also emphasized the importance of obliging Israel to adhere to international law and humanitarian law, and end its "futile" war on Gaza.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution that supports a Gaza cease-fire proposal announced by U.S. President Joe Biden with 14 votes in favor and only Russia's abstention.

The adopted resolution highlights the diplomatic efforts led by Egypt, the U.S. and Qatar and welcomes Biden's three-phase proposal presented on May 31.

The Palestinian group Hamas welcomed the provisions of the Security Council resolution and its affirmation of a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, reconstruction, the return of displaced persons to their areas of residence and the rejection of any demographic changes or reduction in the size of the Gaza Strip, as well as the provision of necessary aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















