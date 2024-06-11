Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 nears 37,200

Palestinians inspect a house hit in an Israeli strike, due to an Israeli military operation, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 8, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has soared to 37,164, the Health Ministry in the enclave said Tuesday.

A ministry statement added that 84,832 people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"At least 40 people were killed and 120 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















