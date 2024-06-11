9 Palestinians, including children, killed in Israeli airstrikes on homes in Gaza City

At least nine Palestinians were killed and others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on residential areas across the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that its rescue teams removed eight bodies of people, including children, along with a number of injured from under the rubble of a destroyed home that belongs to the Ashour family in Gaza City.

In a separate statement, the Civil Defense also said its teams removed at least one Palestinian killed in targeting a home for the Abu Olba family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northern Gaza City.

Other overnight airstrikes were reported in different areas across Gaza, leaving casualties among Palestinians, but the health authorities are yet to confirm the casualties.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















