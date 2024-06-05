5 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp

At least five Palestinians were killed and others injured on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house inside a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

According to a medical source who spoke to Anadolu, several injured people were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following an Israeli strike on a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Witnesses reported to Anadolu that medical and civil defense teams searched for survivors amid the rubble.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army initiated a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, east of Bureij and Deir al-Balah. Simultaneously, their forces continued their incursion into the southern city of Rafah.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,000 others have been injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















