US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone calls with top Israeli officials Sunday to discuss a proposed deal for a truce in Gaza, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke with war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and defence minister Yoav Gallant, according to statements. In both calls, he "commended" Israel for the proposal, which was outlined by US President Joe Biden, and said the onus was on Hamas to agree.