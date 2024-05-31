Israel threatens to close Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem if it provides services to Palestinians

Israel's foreign minister on Friday threatened to close the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem if Madrid continues providing consulate services to Palestinians.

Earlier in the day, Spain sent the Israeli government a verbal note saying it "rejects" Israel's decision to restrict the services provided to Palestinians from Spain's East Jerusalem consulate.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told broadcaster Onda Cero that in restricting the consulate, the Israeli government is violating international law and the Vienna Convention. "Israel cannot change that unilaterally," Albares said.

But in response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X: "Today, I rejected Albares' request to lift the restrictions imposed on the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem."

"Any connection between the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem and individuals in the Palestinian Authority poses a threat to Israel's national security and will be completely prohibited," he wrote.

Katz added that Israel will "strictly enforce these guidelines," and if Spain is caught offering services to Palestinian citizens "additional measures will be taken, up to the closure of the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem."

"The State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of the Spanish government's unilateral decision to recognize a Hamas-led Palestinian state… and the antisemitic statements by (Spanish deputy prime minister) Yolanda Diaz to destroy Israel and replace it with a Palestinian state from the river to the sea," Katz posted on X.

This week, Spain, along with Ireland and Norway formally recognized Palestinian statehood.

The Spanish government says that it recognizes a viable Palestinian state fully controlled by the Palestinian National Authority.

Meanwhile, Diaz, who used the slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," later clarified that she believes in a two-state solution and hopes to see Israelis and Palestinians living in peace "from the river to the sea."

Earlier on Friday, Albares also announced that Spain, Ireland and Norway plan to issue a "joint statement" condemning "falsehoods" being spread about their nations by the Israeli government.