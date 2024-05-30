IFRC head says killings of healthcare workers 'must stop'

The head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Thursday urged an end to the killings of healthcare workers in Gaza after two died in Rafah, the southern Gazan city invaded by Israel earlier this month.

"I am heartbroken by the killing of two Palestine Red Crescent's paramedics, Haitham Tubasi and Suhail Hassouna while on duty," Jagan Chapagain said on X, sending his condolences to their families and colleagues.

Since October, the world's largest humanitarian network has lost 24 colleagues, 20 from Palestine Red Crescent Society, and four from Magen David Adom in Israel. "This is unacceptable and this must stop," he said.

The two paramedics were on duty when their ambulance was hit in the Tal Sultan area on Wednesday.

IFRC President Kate Forbes said she was "heartbroken" by the killing of the paramedics, adding: "This is not okay. This must stop."

"Each death in this conflict is one too many. We must have our staff and volunteers protected," she said on X.

Forbes on Wednesday had called for a cease-fire and unimpeded humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where millions of people face worsening hunger.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in the blockaded enclave since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that claimed 1,200 lives.