Hezbollah strikes Israeli army sites near Lebanon border

Lebanese Hezbollah group on Wednesday announced that they targeted with artillery shells and rocket weapons two Israeli sites near the southern border of Lebanon.



In a statement, the group said that its fighters targeted al-Sammaqa site in the Kfar Shuba hills and the Zebdine site in the Shebaa Farms with artillery shells and rocket weapons, "hitting them directly."



It pointed out that this action was taken "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their resistance."



Earlier on Wednesday, sirens sounded multiple times in Israeli towns close to the Lebanese border.



Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.



The cross-border escalation comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 36,170 people since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7.























