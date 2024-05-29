French lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

French La France Insoumise (LFI) party member of parliament Sebastien Delogu waves a Palestinian national flag during a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly in Paris on May 28, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Sebastien Delogu, a Member of Parliament from the opposition La France Insoumise (LFI) party, received a 15-day suspension for displaying a Palestinian flag during a parliamentary session in France.



A question session for the government was held at the National Assembly in Paris. During the session, LFI MP Delogu displayed the Palestinian flag in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who have been subjected to Israeli attacks for months. Opposition MPs applauded Delogu.

THE SESSION WAS ADJOURNED



National Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet adjourned the session after Delogu displayed the Palestinian flag.



According to the LCP channel, which broadcasts parliamentary news in France, Delogu received a 15-day suspension from the parliament for his actions during the session.



















